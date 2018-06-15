BJP slams Kejriwal over water crisis deaths, to hold protests on Sunday

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the death of three persons in scuffles related to water shortage and announced that it will hold a protest against the situation across the city on Sunday.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari said: “Following the acute water crisis in the city, BJP workers will protest across all the 280 wards of the city tomorrow (Sunday).”

BJP workers would also protest in front of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) offices in the city, he added.

Meanwhile, West Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Singh Saheb Verma, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and suspended AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who are sitting on counter fast against the sit-in protest of Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers, also protested outside the Secretariat and demanded that Kejriwal end his drama and sort out the city’s water problems.

“It seems that life and blood in Delhi is more cheaper than water,” said Mishra.

Noting that three people have died in scuffles related to the water crisis in Delhi, he claimed that “it is for the first time in 25-30 years the people are dying over acute water shortage”.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, who is also the Water Minister, Mishra said: “It is Kejriwal who is sitting on protest in an air conditioned room, while the officials are working.”

He noted that the files of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) don’t go to the Lt Governor, and nor to the Central government.

“Reality is that the Chairperson of the Jal Board is sitting quietly on protest by leaving his work.

“What is he doing? He should end his protest as they have been exposed in front of the people,” Mishra said.

He also urged the Chief Minister to start speaking on the issues of Delhi.

The BJP leaders are also sitting on protest at Delhi Secretariat against the sit-in protest by Kejriwal and his Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai. The BJP leaders sat on protest on Wednesday.

The sit-in protest at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s office by Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues entered the sixth day on Saturday.

–IANS

