BJP slams Mayawati for personal attack on Modi

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for her personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s remarks were made out of frustration as her defeat in Lok Sabha polls was imminent.

“Bahen Mayawatiji has understood that her ‘gathbandhan’ (alliance) is getting nowhere and this is the reason for her worry and sense of insecurity,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a press conference.

Mayawati on Monday mounted a scathing personal attack on Modi, saying that he could not be expected to respect others’ sisters and wives when he had left his own wife for political gains.

“I have also come to know that married women are now trying to make sure that their husbands do not go near Narendra Modi because they fear that their husbands may also leave them like Modi left his wife,” Mayawati said.

Expressing disappointment and shock over the remarks, Sitharaman said Mayawati has spoken “ill” about the Prime Minister, his personal life and the women in the BJP.

“Mayawatiji, please be assured that we are all absolutely safe, secure and have good professional relationships in our party,” Sitharaman said.

The BJP leader said that by making such comments, Mayawati has only demeaned the stature of her own leadership and the positions she has held.

“It only shows that she has no respect left for any position or institution,” the Defence Minister said, adding that Mayawati’s comments were not on ideological issues or on issues which affect any political position.

“It was because the Prime Minister questioned as to why she didn’t take up the cause of the Dalit with the Rajasthan government and withdrew her support,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri said that Mayawati was desperate after sensing her imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and thus was using foul language against the Prime Minister.

“She will not be able to open her account like in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. She is misusing the mission taken up by Dr. Aambedkar and Kanshi Ram. Dalits now feel that Mayawati is not a daughter of the Dalit, but the daughter of ‘daulat’ (wealth),” Shastri said.

Mayawati’s attack on the Prime Minister came as the Lok Sabha elections entered the final phase in which electoral battles will be fiercely contested, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh.–IANS

bns/arm