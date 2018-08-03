BJP slams Tharoor for remarks on Modi’s ‘outlandish headgear’

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came under attack from the BJP for his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore “outlandish” and “hilarious” Naga headgears during his trips but refused to wear a Muslim skull cap.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the Congress party for insulting the people of Northeast and tribals, apart from seeking explanation from Tharoor.

“Congress party and Shashi Tharoor ji please explain what’s the English meaning of outlandish and hilarious headgear? You can’t get away after insulting the tribal and Northeast people,” tweeted Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

“I demand apology from the Congress party for insulting the people of India’s Northeast and tribals. Shashi Tharoor described Northeast people and Naga tribal headgears as funny looking outlandish and hilarious,” he added.

Another Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said: “Shashi Tharoor insults the proud cultural heritage of the people of Northeast.

“This condescension and arrogance towards the people of India have become hallmark of @INCIndia,” he added.

Addressing a seminar, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said: “Why does our Prime Minister, who wears all sorts of outlandish headgears wherever he goes around the country and around the world, but always refuses to wear a Muslim skull cap?

“You see him in hilarious Naga headgears and feathers. You see him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits, which is a right thing for a Prime Minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he still always says no to one?”

“Why does he refuse to wear green, the colour that he says is identified with Muslim appeasement? What kind of talk it is?” Tharoor said.

Tharoor had kicked up a row recently with his “Hindu Pakistan” remarks.

–IANS

sid/nir