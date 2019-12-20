BJP takes out peace rally in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 21 (IANS) Led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP on Friday took out a peace rally, even as protests against the new citizenship law CAA continued in various parts of Assam on Friday.

Sonowal and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were the central figures in the huge BJP rally in Nalbari, about 70 km from capital Dispur.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) continued its protest by organising a satygraha campaign called “Bajraninad” in Nalbari town.

On the other hand, lawyers brought out a huge procession here protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it inimical to the “language and culture” of Assam.

The lawyers’ procession started from the CJM Court premises, with participants saying they would never accept the law and demanded it be scrapped.

The lawyers brought out similar processions in the districts.

–IANS

ssp/pgh/