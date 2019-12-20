BJP to fight Delhi polls on Illegal Colonies & Violence

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The BJP is leaving no stones unturned to come back to power in the national capital where it is out in the cold for nearly two decades. That is the reason, even on the New Year Day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was fronted by the party to not only advertise the party’s ‘achievements’ in terms of regularising illegal colonies but also train guns at ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for allegedly spearheading the anti-CAA violent protests in Delhi last month.

Centre’s decision to regularise 1731 illegal colonies has helped nearly 40 lakh people, just ahead of the Delhi elections. This is also the prime electoral issue with which Delhi BJP is going door to door. The party has already set up 5000 placards in such colonies. On Wednesday, Javedekar said, “The AAP government is spreading false propaganda against this move. While this law was passed in both the houses and became law after the approval of the President, the AAP is confusing people even on this issue.”

Javadekar even credited BJP-ruled MCD for the better fogging this year. He, in a philosophical note, said, “The battle of Delhi is between truth and falsehood, this fight is between chaos and development. We will keep fighting for the truth and development of Delhi.”

But what appears to be a new election issue this year is the anti-CAA protests and the violence that followed. On Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed opposition parties for allegedly spearheading the anti-CAA violent protests in Delhi last month.

“Violence on the CAA issue was spread by AAP and the Congress in Delhi. AAP MLA Amantullah Khan made a statement to instigate riots that spoiled Delhi’s atmosphere,” claimed the Union Minister on the the very first day of the year.

Delhi was rocked by a series of protests, violence and arson against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December. Buses were burnt and vehicles were damaged.

Javadekar said: “Now the people of the national capital and the country have understood their politics. Hence, there is peace in Delhi. Everyone has understood that CAA is not against any religion. No matter how much AAP and Congress try, we will not let them spoil the atmosphere of Delhi.”

Delhi violence and the purported video clip of Khan and alleged involvement of a Congress leader has given the entire movement a political colour which is bound to be an election issue in the forthcoming Delhi elections which are expected to be announced anytime soon, by the poll body.

In a bid to bolster it’s preparation, BJP President Amit Shah will hold a town hall with all the booth Chiefs and BJP cadres of Delhi on January 5, in the national capital.

–IANS

