BJP to seek people’s views for manifesto

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday launched a campaign to seek suggestions and voters’ expectations for a “new India” from 10 crore families across the country before giving a final shape to its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

The “Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath” campaign was launched here at Ashoka Hotel by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of several Union ministers and senior party leaders.

“This is a unique campaign in the history of India’s electoral process. Through this campaign, the BJP will reach out to the masses and contact 10 crore families seeking their suggestions,” Shah told a press conference.

He said the month-long campaign would also seek voters’ expectations about “new India”.

“Over 300 vehicles will move across the country and over 7,700 boxes will be taken to 4,000 assemblies to seek people’s views,” he said, adding that suggestions would also be sought on social media through WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.

Shah said manifestos were earlier taken lightly and the BJP wanted to change that perception.

He said the exercise was aimed at democratizing the process of preparing the manifesto.

Rajnath Singh said such a campaign had never taken place in independent India. He outlined 12 areas where the party would focus on while preparing the manifesto.

–IANS

bns/oeb/mr