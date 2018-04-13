BJP trying to destroy RSS school: Ex-Goa RSS chief

Panaji, April 13 (IANS) Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar on Friday accused the BJP-led coalition government of trying to “destroy” an RSS run educational institution because of personal enmity.

Velingkar told the media that the education department had been giving step-motherly treatment to the Vidya Prabodhini educational institution and had not been clearing routine files related to hiring of teachers as well as other administrative matters.

“It is ironic that the government is destroying an educational institution promoted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh just because of (Chief Minister Manohar) Parrikar’s personal enmity,” Velingkar said.

He also said that nine teachers had been forced to work without wages for nearly nine months because the department had refused to formally sanction their appointment.

Parrikar, who is currently in the US for advanced treatment of pancreatic cancer, also holds the education portfolio.

The Vidya Prabodhini school and college located in Porvorim town, near Panaji, is run by the Prabodhan Education Society, in which top RSS leaders, as well Parrikar and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik are members.

Velingkar, who is a secretary of the society’s managing committee, has been involved in a running fued with Parrikar for over a last couple of years, accusing the latter of betraying RSS principles.

The feud also resulted in Velingkar being sacked as the state RSS chief ahead of the 2017 state assembly polls.

When contacted for a reaction state BJP spokesperson Premanand Mahambre dismissed the allegations levelled by Velingkar as trivial.

