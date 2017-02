Sitarganj (Uttarakhand), Feb 5 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the central government of allegedly trying to do away with the reservation system.

“The BJP government is trying to remove Dalit quota, it is trying to end reservation,” Mayawati told an election rally here in Uttarakhand.

She blamed the “wrong policies” of the central government for price rise and rising poverty.

