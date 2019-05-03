BJP urges action against assault on Ghosh, Sarma

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) A BJP delegation approached the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday to demand stringent action against those who attacked the convoy of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the party’s West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh.

In a complaint to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab, Special Observer Ajay V. Nayak, Special Police Observer Vivek Dube, state BJP Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar and members of the coordination cell named Trinamool Congress MLA Ranajit Mondal and his supporters for Tuesday’s “barbaric and murderous attack”.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the convoy was attacked soon after it crossed the Tekhali bridge and reached Tentultala in Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district. Prior to that, the convoy was attacked during the road show in Kunjapur where the Trinamool supporters pelted stones and brandished firearms.

“Scores of BJP supporters were beaten up mercilessly including BJP candidate Debashish Samanta,” the delegation said.

Majumdar also alleged that the Trinamool activists had surrounded the police station to prevent them from filing complaints.

The incidents were pre-planned and in collusion with the police, the delegation said.

“We strongly demand immediate replacement of East Midnapore District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of the area and Inspector-in-charge of Khejuri Police Station,” Majumdar said.

He further mentioned that they have requested for immediate action against Mondal and all other culprits who can be easily identified from the video footage they had submitted to the EC.

“We want Central Armed Police Forces in adequate numbers for area domination and booth protection of Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies,” Majumdar added.

