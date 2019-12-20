BJP uses Modi’s image to woo Delhi at Ramlila rally

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday drummed up the Centre’s decision to regularise 1,731 illegal colonies that has helped 40 lakh people living in Delhi, just ahead of the Delhi Assembly election early next year.

At its massive rally at Ramlila ground that was attended by thousands, the primary target was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP government. BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar – all had one target.

“You have to decide which government you want. Ayushman Bharat is implemented everywhere in India apart from Bengal and Delhi. It’s decision time on whether you want free medical treatment or not,” asserted Javadekar.

Amid fluttering BJP flags, beating drums and excited attendees, Modi was the unmistakable crowdpuller. Many of the BJP supporters were seen dancing to tunes that were dedicated to the Prime Minister.

No wonder then that Tiwari chose to chant Modi’s name to draw the maximum cheer from the crowd.

Even as Union minister Harsh Vardhan spoke, a section of the crowd became restless and started chanting Modi’s name.

Needless to say, BJP put its best bet forward and hopes to use Modi’s image to win the Delhi election, as it was decimated by AAP in the last election.

