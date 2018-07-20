BJP using social media to spread hatred: Akhilesh

Lucknow, July 24 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “using social media to spread hatred against religions and communities”.

In a statement issued here, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that this was fast turning into a major threat to democracy, with any person or organization who condemns or refutes such misinformation being either victimized on the social media or targeted by various government agencies.

“The basic agenda of the BJP was to disrupt social and communal harmony, create economic distress and to bring to an end probity and moral values in politics,” he said.

He accused the BJP of not doing any development and rather spending public money in false propaganda. “They say the UP Chief Minister travelled to all 75 districts of the state in the past 16 months and the Prime Minister visited 50 plus countries in his four year tenure…but what has it resulted in?…there are no answers.”

Neither has any foreign investment come nor problems like unemployment, inflation, farmer distress, crime, law and order being tackled by the BJP governments, the SP chief said while slamming the tenure of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

People claiming of sprucing up law and order have no answers to the killings inside prison walls and crimes against women, Akhilesh Yadav said while also alleging that state-sponsored “goondaism” in the order of the day in Uttar Pradesh now.

–IANS

md/vd