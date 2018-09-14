BJP wants more security for Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 18 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded that Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s security must be strengthened as “Asia’s drug mafias have hatched a plot to kill him”, a party leader said.

Senior police officials refused to comment on the matter citing security reasons.

“The Union Home Ministry has learnt that Asia’s drug mafias recently held a meeting in Myanmar and hatched a secret plan to kill the Tripura Chief Minister,” Tripura BJP General Secretary Pratima Bhowmik told the media.

She said the Home Ministry earlier this week communicated the “conspiracy” to the state government and the Ministry is planning to strengthen the security of Tripura Chief Minister, who is currently provided “Z Plus” security cover.

–IANS

