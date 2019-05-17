BJP wants to kill me, end positive politics: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to finish him and the positive politics he had started.

“Why BJP wants to kill me? What is my fault? I am only building schools, hospital for the people. For first time, there is a positive politics in the country about schools and hospitals. The BJP wants to end this. But I will continue the fight till my last breath,” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the BJP was trying to assasinate Kejriwal. “The BJP is getting the information of the Chief Minister’s daily security report and through this, the BJP will plan his killing,” he said.

Earlier in May, Kejriwal accused the BJP of planning to kill him when a man slapped him at an election road show in the city. He also claimed in the last five years he had been attacked nine times.

–IANS

nks/mag/pcj