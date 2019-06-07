BJP will better Congress’ governance record: Ram Madhav

Agartala, June 7 (IANS) The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government would better the Congress record of ruling at the Centre for 27 consecutive years (1950-77) and go on to celebrate the centenary of Indian independence, BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Friday.

“The Congress party successively ruled the country for 27 years from 1950 to 1977. Prime Minister Nareandra Modi-led BJP government would beat that record and celebrate the centenary of India’s independence,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav said while addressing a thanksgiving rally here.

He said the BJP government at the Centre would, in an extraordinary first, celebrate both the 75 years of Independence in 2022, and then the 100 years.

“Thrashing the so-called ‘anti-incumbency factor’, the BJP increased its own vote share by six crore in the just concluded parliamentary polls. The BJP had secured 17 crore votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but in the 17th general elections, the party bagged 23 crore votes,” a jubilant Ram Madhav said.

The 54-year-old saffron party leader claimed that there were scores of corruption cases during the Congress regime at the Centre, while there was not a single corruption charge during the five years of the Modi government.

“The Modi-II government would take the country to a new height before the world. India has already becomes a key destination in many respects for people across the world,” he said.

“The BJP-led government in Tripura headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would make the state a model state in three years. The Central government would provide all kinds of support, including financial assistance, to develop the tourism sector in Tripura,” he added.

He also said that under various scemes and projects, over 450,000 youth have become self-employed during the 15-month tenure of the BJP in Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, newly elected Lok Sabha members from Tripura, Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura, among other leaders, spoke at the thanksgiving rally organised by the BJP for its victory in the state’s two Lok Sabha seats for the first time.

