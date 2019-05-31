BJP will put a check to regional parties in Telangana: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said the BJP wave has begun in Telangana and it would put a check to the regional parties in the state.

He said by winning four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the BJP had emerged as a strong force in the state and exuded confidence that it would further strengthen in the days to come.

Ram Madhav Awas also confident the BJP would come to power in Telangana in future.

He was addressing a meeting organized by the party’s newly-elected MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind to thank the people for electing him.

The BJP General Secretary claimed that the BJP was setting record in governance across the country and that the Congress party had no future in any state.

He said the Lok Sabha elections proved that the country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Nizamabad, BJP’s Arvind had defeated Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha.

Ram Madhav said Kavitha failed to ensure development in the constituency during last five years but Arvind will make it a reality. He assured the farmers that their problems would be solved soon.

