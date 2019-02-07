BJP will soon form strong electoral alliance in TN: Amit Shah

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon form a strong electoral alliance in Tamil Nadu to contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its President Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Addressing the members of the Handloom and Powerloom Associations here, he said the BJP is preparing its poll manifesto after gathering inputs from people across the country and he has come to get the views of the textile and handloom sector stake-holders.

The BJP chief also listed out various Central government schemes implemented for the textile sector.

Attacking the opposition parties, he said that DMK President M.K. Stalin accepts the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi sometimes and does not at other times.

Later addressing the party cadres here, Shah termed the DMK-Congress alliance as an “alliance for corruption”.

“The alliance between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress is an alliance of parties following dynastic politics. It is an alliance of corruption to create wealth for their families.

“It is only the BJP which is known by its cadres and not by its leaders.”

He said the BJP does not win elections by its leaders alone but by the hard work of the party cadres.

The nationwide mood is to re-elect Narendera Modi as the Prime Minister, he said.

Shah said there are two types of political camps that exist in the country now – the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Modi.

“I ask Stalin, you were a part of the Central government for 10 years. What did you do?” Shah asked, and answered himself that the DMK was involved in scams.

Citing achievements of the Modi government, he said that the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, during its 10-year rule, wrote off farm loans worth Rs 53,000 crore whereas the Modi government has announced the farmers income scheme whereby they will get Rs 750,000 crore in 10 years time.

“The Modi government gave huge relief to the small- and medium-sized enterprises by increasing the exemption from the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).”

He also listed the other various projects and the amounts sanctioned by the Central government.

Saying that the BJP government is moving ahead with the vision of corporate social responsibility (CSR), he alleged that for DMK, the acronym means “corruption scam raj”.

–IANS

vj/vd