BJP will win 5-0 in upcoming state polls: Narasimha Rao

Panaji, Jan 30 (IANS) The BJP will win all five states, which go to polls from February 4, its national spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said on Monday.

“As polling nears in Goa and elsewhere in the country as election campaign kicks in, the BJP is confident of winning this election season five nil. We are confident of forming governments in all the states which are going to polls today,” Rao told reporters at a press conference here.

Apart from Goa, polls to the legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are being conducted over the next two months.

Rao also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a new narrative in the conduct of politics in the country.

“The BJP is pursuing positive politics, progressive politics and performance-based politics. And this is the principle reason why BJP sweeping elections across the country,” he said.

–IANS

maya/vd