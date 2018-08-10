BJP will win 74 LS seats in UP in 2019 polls: Shah

Meerut, Aug 12 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said the party will win 74 of the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 elections.

It is possible to achieve this target on the basis of the “good work” done by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and of Yogi Adityanath in the state, he said at the concluding session of a two-day state party Executive Meet.

“Law and order in the state has improved considerably. Pro-poor schemes have been initiated and the work done by the BJP governments will ensure that the party gets 51 per cent of the popular vote in 2019.”

He said that an increase in the minimum support price of 14 crops was a big step for the welfare of farmers across the country.

Shah said that the long-pending demand for constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes had been met. This, he added, was significant as parties like the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party had scuttled the move earlier in the Rajya Sabha “for vote-bank politics”.

The BJP leader credited Modi’s “iron will” for the passage of the bill in Parliament.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had a clear stand on the National Register of Citizens. “We have a clear-cut view on the matter, that is, any Hindu, Jain, Sikh or someone who comes to India after being tortured on religious grounds are acceptable but no one else.”

