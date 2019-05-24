BJP worker stabbed to death in Bengal

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was on Thursday stabbed to death in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, police said.

Shushil Mondal, 50, who is said to be a BJP worker, was stabbed to death “and we are looking for the accused person”, an officer of Ketugram police station said.

According to informed sources, Mondal was putting up BJP flags to celebrate the Modi’s swearing-in ceremony when he was attacked.

Asked if the family had complained about a political connection to the murder, the officer said: “A man has died, another is accused and the common practice of political blame-game has started. We are looking into the matter.”

–IANS

