BJP workers attempt to attack Telugu actor Sivaji

Vijayawada, May 16 (IANS) Tension prevailed at Gannavaram Airport here on Wednesday as BJP workers tried to attack Telugu actor Sivaji, who has been criticising the party for denying special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Activists of BJP stopped and mobbed the actor, with some of them hurling abuses at him for his allegations against the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There was heated argument between the two sides. Sivaji told them that he will continue to fight for special category status to the state and that he is not afraid of anybody.

Police had to intervene and act as a shield to protect the actor from the BJP workers, who come to the airport to welcome new chief of BJP’s state unit Kanna Lakshminarayana on his arrival from New Delhi. The actor, who had arrived from Hyderabad, was coming out of the airport when BJP workers stopped him

Shvaji, who had joined BJP in 2014 but later left the party, recently alleged that BJP is trying to take control of all states in south India under aOperation Dravida’. He had even claimed that the party is spending Rs.4,800 crore under the operation in Andhra Pradesh.

–IANS

ms/ahm/