BJP workers shot at in Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (West Bengal), June 9 (IANS) A day after escalation of violence in West Bengal centering on a BJP-Trinamool Congress clash that killed at least five people, two more BJP workers were allegedly shot at by supporters of the state’s ruling party in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, local BJP leaders said.

The district Trinamool leadership however refuted the allegation and accused the saffron party of fomenting unrest in the area.

According to BJP sources, the activists were shot at while coming back from a protest demonstration against the killing of party workers in North 24 Parganas district’s Sandeshkhali which took place on Saturday.

“We organised two-three blockades and demonstrations to protest against the brutal killing of our workers in Sandeshkhali in the hands of Trinamool. While our workers were coming back from the demonstration, they were attacked by 600-700 Trinamool goons. One person has been shot in his leg,” BJP’s Cooch Behar district president Malati Rava said.

“Many of our supporters are injured as the Trinamool goons attacked us with sharp weapons and iron rods,” she alleged.

Trinamool Congress termed the allegations as baseless.

“I haven’t heard about any such incidents in Cooch Behar today. These are baseless allegations. They are trying to create tension in the area by spreading such rumours and holding rallies,” Trinamool leader Partha Pratim Roy said.

