BJP workers, supporters want Giriraj as next Bihar CM

Patna, June 9 (IANS) BJP workers and supporters of Union Minister and party leader Giriraj Singh want him to be next Bihar Chief Minister.

Hundreds of Singh’s supporters on Sunday raised slogan like “Aisa hi ho CM hamara” (Our CM should be like him) and “Agla Mukhyamantri Kaisa ho, Giriraj Singh jaisa ho” (Our next CM should be like Giriraj Singh) while he visited his parliamentary constituency Begusarai first time after he won the Lok Sabha elections.

“Party workers and supporters want to see him (Singh) as next CM of Bihar,” a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in Begusarai.

This is an alarm for the present Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Nitish Kumar ahead of next year state Assembly polls.

Singh has recently targeted Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party.

Nitish Kumar’s JD-U and Paswan’s LJP are allies of the BJP.

–IANS

ik/pg