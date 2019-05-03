BJP’s Arjun threatens ‘new operations’ in Barrackpore on vote day

Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) Amid clashes ahead of polling in West Bengal’s Barrackpore in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday, BJP candidate Arjun Singh on Sunday courted controversy as he threatened to “introduce new operations” during the voting.

He also threatened police officers for not registering an FIR against Trinamool-backed miscreants who allegedly vandalised the house of a local councillor, who joined the BJP from Trinamool, at Halisahar in North 24 Parganas.

“Why don’t you allow her to lodge an FIR against the Municipality’s Chairman Angshuman Roy? She said Trinamool miscreants led by Roy attacked her house. I know you will register complaint when Roy’s house would be ransacked,” he told a police officer after visiting the councillor’s house.

In fact, clashes between the Trinamool supporters and the BJP activists erupted at many places within the constituency.

A group of women urged the personnel of central forces to provide security, claiming that local police did not pay heed to their complaints.

“Sir, tell me where is our security? Police do not listen to us. Trinamool goons came and vandalised houses,” a woman said.

After lodging complaint with Special Police Observer Vivek Dube, Singh said: “If the Election Commission acts properly, the polls will be free and fair. Trinamool Congress has been lodging complaints against me.”

Asked about Trinamool’s claim that they are familiar with Singh’s operations during polls, he said: “I introduce new operations during every poll.”

Trinamool district President and state Minister Jyotipriya Mallick accused Singh of creating disturbances in many areas of the constituency.

Refuting BJP’s allegations that its activists were targeted, he said: “One of our councillors at Halisahar were beaten up by Singh’s goons along with his security’s guards. A party office at Titagarh was vandalised by BJP goons.”

–IANS

bdc/ssp/vd