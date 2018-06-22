BJP’s ‘Black Day’ drive inspired by Advani: Muralidhar Rao

Panaji, June 26 (IANS) A day after veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani warned about the rising strength of anti-democratic forces and bemoaned that contemporary Indian leaders are not committed to democracy, the party on Tuesday said its “Black Day” programme was inspired by Advani himself.

Asked to react to the contents of Advani’s recent interview published in a national daily, in which the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President also warned of a possible return of Emergency rule, BJP’s national general secretary Muralidhar Rao said: “Advaniji’s statement is an inspiration for us to perpetuate this programme.

“His services and contribution are working behind us, motivating us to perpetuate this programme.”

Rao, who was addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Panaji, is in Goa to deliver a lecture on the perils of Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister, late Indira Gandhi.

The lecture and many other public interactions by its top leaders are a part of a programme organised by the BJP across the country, in which the party’s elected representatives and office-bearers are expected to highlight the hardships caused by the Emergency, imposition of which on June 23, 1975 is being referred to as Black Day.

“Advaniji has become an ideal leader for all of us, only because of the contribution he has made. We take his words and we take all such things as inspiration,” Rao also said.

–IANS

