BJP’s Dalit outreach in UP a pretence: Congress

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) As Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana courted controversy by ordering food from a restaurant instead of eating at a Dalit’s house, the Congress on Wednesday said the BJP was “only indulging in pretence and drama” in the name of Dalits.

The opposition party also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to stop Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from indulging in such pretence.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is only indulging in pretence and drama in the name of Dalits,” Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla said.

“This is a message among the Dalits across the country that the central government is engaged in their destruction. What has happened in Aligarh is a very biggest form of hypocrisy. It is in their nature and then they say that are working for the welfare of the Dalits,” he added.

The Minister’s visit to the Dalit family in Aligarh was part of the BJP’s outreach programme for the community.

–IANS

