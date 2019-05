Ghaziabad, May 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gen. V.K. Singh was on a victory path from the Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was leading in the seat with around 4.45 lakh votes.

As per the data available till 7 p.m., Singh got 8,66,212 votes, followed by Samajwadi Party’s Suresh Bansal (4,21,609) and Congress’ Dolly Sharma (1,05,686).

