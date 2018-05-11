BJP’s Karnataka performance extraordinary: Modi

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Dubbing the BJP performance in Karnataka as “extraordinary”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state’s people gave a befitting reply to the Congress.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here, Modi took a dig at the Congress, saying that a perception was created by the party which ruled the country for so many years that the “BJP is a party only of Hindi-speaking states”.

“Are Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, and northeast states Hindi-speaking states? No, the BJP represents whole of India. The people of Karnataka gave a befitting reply to those who tried to create such a perception and spread misinformation about us,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said a perception was also created that language was a barrier for him in Karnataka.

“There was no barrier between the people of Karnataka and me. Language was never a barrier for me. I will always cherish the affection I received from them.

“This kind of politics is very harmful for the country.”

Attacking the Congress, Modi said that “No one could have imagined that in this election, Congress would indulge in activities that would hurt India’s constitution only for its political interests.”

He also said that it had come to light that the ruling party (Congress) in Karnataka resorted to various other routes to “murder democracy”.

“I want to thank the people of Karnataka and also our party ‘karyakartas’. They have worked so hard in the elections. Our national President Amit Shah ji also worked very hard and has proved that hard work always pays,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP will not lag behind in ensuring a bright future for Karnataka. “I assure the people of Karnataka that we will always work for its people,” said Modi.

