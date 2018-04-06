BJP’s outreach to Dalits worst possible tokenism: Congress

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) With the BJP and RSS planning programmes to reach out to Dalits across the country, the Congress on Saturday termed this the “worst possible tokenism”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during BJP’s 38th foundation day asked the BJP MPs to spend at least two nights in Dalit villages in order to win the faith of the community.

“When (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi had done this, asked various leaders to do this, they (BJP) made fun of us. I am glad they are learning something from us. It is a little too late in the day for them however, to learn the right lessons from the Congress,” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

“These are, at this stage, is the worst possible tokenism that they can offer to the ‘Dalits’ of this country.

“If they were very serious about this, they were given four years, they did away with ‘Sub-Plan’ – the budgetary head, and also a special region plan.

“The way they responded to Rohith Vemula. Look at the chaos when the SC/ST Atrocity Act was diluted. Also look at the statement by the Additional Solicitor General in the Supreme Court. So, this government lost the plot long back. Now, their own sins are revisiting them,” he added.

