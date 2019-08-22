BJP’s stages protest in Rajasthan against rising crime

Jaipur, Aug 23 (IANS) The BJP on Friday staged protests across all district headquarters against “deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan”, and to lend weight to people’s resentment against rising atrocities on women and Dalits.

Party’s state media in-charge Vimal Katiyaar said a memorandum addressed to the governor was submitted to all district collectors, urging the administration to take initiatives to check the rising crime rate in the state.

In Jaipur, sit-ins were organised at the Collectorate Circle

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Satish Poonia said communal riots, rapes of minors and women, loot and murders have become common ever since the Ashok Gehlot government came to power in the state last year.

“Crimes against SC have gone up in the state because of biased attitude of the authorities while dealing with criminals. Criminals are being acted against on the basis of their religion and political patronage,” Poonia alleged.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra said the internal fight within the Congress is taking its toll on the common man.

Meanwhile, state Congress Committee vice president Archana Sharma defended the Gehlot government. “The people are aware that several new initiatives have been taken by the government to check crime. A new cell has been formed to monitor a case. The BJP protest is aimed at impending panchayat and civic elections”, she added.

–IANS

