BJP’s toughest battle against MGB in UP’s phase 6 (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces its toughest challenge from the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) in the next round of voting in Uttar Pradesh on May 12 as the electoral arithmetic favours the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance on almost all the 14 seats going to polls.

The BJP had swept the region in 2014 winning all except Azamgarh but it will take nothing less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma to repeat the performance as number crunching shows MGB to be on a stronger wicket, at least on paper.

In Phulpur, the seat from where the MGB experiment started, the BJP has already witnessed the alliance strength as it lost the constituency in 2018 bypolls.

If votes polled by SP and BSP candidates in 2014 are taken into account and if the two parties have their traditional vote-base intact, then the BJP runs the risk of losing all these 14 seats in phase 6 barring perhaps Pratapgarh.

The BJP will bank heavily on the vote-swaying power of the Prime Minister as his campaign blitzkrieg might break the traditional vote bank barriers.

After five rounds, fate of the candidates on 53 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh has already been sealed and till now the BJP and MGB are placed evenly in terms of number equation. But in Round 6, MGB poses the strongest resistance to the BJP.

Stakes are high for MGB leader Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from Azamgarh, a seat won by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014. He is facing popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirhua” who has been fielded by the BJP to break the Yadav stronghold.

Fate of BJP leader Maneka Gandhi will also be decided as she is contesting from Sultanpur, a seat held by her son Varun Gandhi.

In Pratapgarh, BJP’s Kuwar Harivansh had polled 3,75,789 votes in 2014 which is more than the combined votes polled by SP and BSP candidates.

This time, the BJP has fielded Sangam Lal Gupta, who is facing Ashok Kumar Tripathi of MGB and Ratna Singh of the Congress in a triangular contest which favours the BJP.

Ratna Singh had got 1,38,620 votes in the last elections. The seat has sizeable presence of the Congress.

But a lot of equations have changed between 2014 and 2019 which will have bearing on the outcome of the polls.

BJP’ sitting MP in Allahabad Shyam Charan Gupta is now the SP candidate from Banda. Another BJP MP, Ram Charitra Nishad from Machhlishehr also joined the SP.

A detailed analysis of Phase 6 UP seats

Shrawasti (2014)

Winner: Daddan Mishra — BJP — votes polls 3,45,964

Atiq Ahmad — SP — 2,60,051

Lal Ji Verma — BSP — 1,94,890

SP+BSP4,54,941

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Daddan Mishra – BJP

Dhirendra Pratap Singh — UPA

Ram Shiromani Verma — MGB

Domariyaganj (2014)

Winner: Jagdambika Pal — BJP — 2,98,845

Mata Prasad Pandey — SP — 1,74,778

Muhammad Muqueem — BSP — 1,95,257

SP+BSP3,70,035

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Jagdambika Pal — BJP

Aftab Alam — MGB

Sultanpur (2014)

Winner: Feroze Varun Gandhi — BJP — 4,10,348

Pawan Pandey — BSP — 2,31,446

Shakeel Ahmad — SP — 2,28,114

SP+BSP4,59,590

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Maneka Gandhi — BJP

Sanjay Singh — UPA

Chandrabhadra Singh — MGB

Kamla Yadav — PDA

Pratapgarh (2014)

Winner: Kuwar Harivansh Singh — BJP — 3,75,789

Asif Nizamuddin — BSP — 2,07,567

Pramod Kumar Singh Patel — SP — 1,20,107

SP+BSP3,27,674

Adv: BJP

Lalganj (2014)

Winner: Neelam Sonkar — BJP — 3,24,016

Dr. Baliram — BSP — 2,33,971

Bechai Saroj — SP — 2,60,930

SP+BSP4,94,901

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Neelam Sonkar — BJP

Pankaj Mohan Sarkar — UPA

Sangeeta — MGB

Hemraj Paswan — PDA

Azamgarh (2014)

Winner: Mulayam Singh Yadav — SP — 3,40,306

Ramakant Yadav — BJP — 2,77,102

Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali — BSP — 2,66,528

SP+BSP6,06,834

Contestants in 2019

Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirhua” — BJP

Akhilesh Yadav — MGB

Jaunpur (2014)

Winner: Krishna Pratap ‘KP’ — 3,67,149 BJP

Parasnath Yadav — SP — 1,80,003

Subhash Pandey — BSP — 2,22,0839

SP+BSP4,00,842

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

KP Singh: BJP

Devvrata Mishra: UPA

Shyam Singh Yadav — MGB

Sangeeta Yadav — PDA

Machhlishahr (2014)

Winner: Ram Charitra Nishad — BJP — 4,38,210

Tufani — SP — 1,91,387

Bholanath alias BP Saroj — BSP — 2,66,055

SP+BSP4,57,442

Contestants in 2019

VP Saroj — BJP

Triveni Ram — MGB

Bhadohi (2014)

Winner: Virendra Singh — BJP — 4,03,695

Seema Mishra — SP — 2,38,712

Rakesh Dhar Tripathi — BSP — 2,45,554

SP+BSP5,04,266

Contestants in 2019

Ramesh Bind — BJP

Ramakant Yadav — UPA

Rangnath Mishra — MGB

Basti (2014)

Winner: Harish Chandra alias Harish Dwivedi — BJP — 3,57,680

Brij Kishor Singh — SP — 3,24,118

Ram Prasad Chaudhary — BSP — 2,83,747

SP+BSP=6,07,865

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Harish Dwivedi: BJP

Raj Kishore Singh : UPA

Ram Prasad Chaudhary : MGB

Ramkeval Yadav: PDA

Sant Kabir Nagar (2014)

Winner: Sharad Tripathi — BJP — 3,48,892

Bhishm Shankar alias Kushal tiwari — BSP — 250914

Dhal Chandra Yadav — SP — 2,40,169

SP+BSP4,91,083

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Pravin Kr. Nishad: BJP

Parvez Khan: UPA

Bhim Shankar aka Kushal Tiwari: MGB

Allahabad (2014)

Winner: Shyam Charan Gupta — BJP — 3,13,772

Keshri Devi — BSP — 1,62,073

Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh — SP — 2,51,763

SP+BSP4,13,836

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Rita Bahuguna: BJP

Rajendra Singh Patel: MGB

Yogesh Shukla: UPA

Ambedkar Nagar (2014)

Winner: Hari Om Pandey — BJP — 4,32,104

Rakesh Pandey — BSP – 2,92,675

Ram Murti Verma — SP — 2,34,467

SP+BSP5,22,142

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Mukut Bihari Verma: BJP

Ummed Singh Nishad :UPA

Ritesh Pandey: MGB

Prem Nishad: PDA

Phulpur (2014)

Winner: Keshav Prasad Maurya — BJP — 5,03,564

Kapil Muni Karwariya — BSP — 1,63,710

Dharam Raj Singh Patel: 1,95,082

SP+BSP3,58,792

Contestants in 2019

Keshri Patel: BJP

Pankaj Niranjanjan: UPA

Pandhari Yadav: MGB

Priya Singh PDA

–IANS

gd/in