BJP’s victory possible due to Advani: Modi

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha elections was possible because of the work done by party veteran L.K. Advani.

“The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people,” Modi tweeted after meeting Advani at the latter’s residence.

Modi was accompanied by BJP President Amit Shah.

Later, the Prime Minister met another party veteran, Murli Manohar Joshi, whom he praised for his contribution to the Indian education system.

“Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings,” he said.

Modi shared the pictures of his meetings with Advani and Joshi on Twitter.

The BJP on Thursday recorded a stunning victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

–IANS

spk/mr