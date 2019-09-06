BK Nayak becomes first Indian medical officer for Olympics

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Col (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak has been appointed the FIH Medical Officer for hockey at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Nayak was previously the medical officer for the men’s hockey team for the World Cup that was held in Bhubaneswar in 2018. He is the first Indian to be appointed in the role.

Hockey India on Friday said in a release congratulating Nayak that he “has extensively trained in Sports Traumatology & Sports & Exercise Physiology from National Institute of Sports Medicine at Havana, Cuba & National Sports Centre at Madrid, Spain.”

“He was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps of Indian Army in 1995 and has worked in the Army Sports Institute, Pune for six years and has worked with elite athletes of the country,” HI said in its release.

“I am extremely honoured that FIH recognises my work at the Hockey World Cup last year and has again considered an Indian doctor for the role of a Medical Officer for the prestigious Olympic Games,” said Nayak. “I’m extremely honoured as I’m the only doctor from India who will be there as the medical officer for the hockey event. It was a childhood dream to be at the Olympics. It is a huge responsibility and I’m confident of doing justice to the role. It will be of great pleasure working with elite athletes from around the globe.”

–IANS

