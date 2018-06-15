Blac accuses Kylie of not cooperating in lawsuit

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Model Blac Chyna has accused reality TV personality Kylie Jenner of playing a mean game of hide-and-seek claiming it is putting a damper on her lawsuit.

Chyna filed legal document claiming a member of the Kardashian family in particular has continually refused to sit down for a deposition in her case against them.

In documents obtained by tmz.com, Chyna says Kylie’s team has failed to make her available, thereby making it nearly impossible to properly prepare for trial, currently slated for October 17.

Chyna says Kylie’s team has not produced a single document they have requested to prepare for the case.

Chyna’s team says they will ask the judge to force Kylie to step in if she doesn’t start cooperating.

–IANS

