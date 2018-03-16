‘Black Panther’ actor got $1,000 per day

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Seth Carr, who played the child version of actor Michael B. Jordan’s character Killmonger in the movie “Black Panther” got paid $1,000 a day on set.

It is unclear how many days he worked on the film, but his guaranteed pay cheque was at least $7,654 plus any future residuals if one goes by the 10-year-old’s contract obtained by tmz.com.

Along with Young Killmonger, Carr is known for his roles on the shows “Bosch” and “Knight Squad”. He also played Young Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

