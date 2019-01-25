‘Black Panther’, Rami Malek, Glenn Close win big at SAG Awards (Lead, correcting intro)

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards here saw Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” taking the best cast ensemble prize, while Rami Malek and Glenn Close emerged as best actors.

Close won the honour for her leading role in “The Wife”, and Malek was tapped as best actor in a film for “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the 2019 SAG Awards, which were handed out Sunday night, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

“This Is Us” was named best drama series ensemble, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the award for best performance by a comedy series cast at the event, where a silver carpet was rolled out for the 25th anniversary.

On the film side, Emily Blunt won the SAG Award for best supporting actress for “A Quiet Place”, while Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor for “Green Book”.

In the TV comedy series categories, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” made a clean sweep with a trio of honours. The show’s cast won best ensemble in a comedy series, while Rachel Brosnahan was tapped as best actress and Tony Shalhoub was named best actor.

As for other TV categories, the “This Is Us” cast earned best drama series ensemble honours, Jason Bateman was tapped as best actor in a drama series for “Ozark” and Sandra Oh was named best actress for “Killing Eve”.

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) and Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”) won the prizes for best actor and actress in a TV movie or limited series, respectively.

Megan Mullally hosted this year’s SAG Awards ceremony, where Alan Alda received the 2019 SAG Awards’ Life Achievement Award.

