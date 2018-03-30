‘Blackmail’ a brilliant screenplay: Big B (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is impressed by the creativity in Irrfan Khan-starrer “Blackmail”.

“Saw a delightful film today ‘Blackmail’. Brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing. Actors excel from Irrfan Khan to some fresh new faces. So happy to see such creativity,” Big B tweeted late on Saturday.

The film depicts life of a middle-aged married-man stuck in a full day-time job and unexciting life but things turn after he finds that his wife is having an extramarital affair.

In March, Irrfan revealed that he is facing a rare disease neuro-endocrine tumour, for which he is getting treated abroad.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, “Blackmail” also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. The black comedy drama film will release on April 6.

-*-

Zoya, KJo are Gauri Khan’s favourite people

Entrepreneur-producer Gauri Khan says filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar are her most favourite people.

Gauri on Saturday night shared a photograph of Karan and Akhtar, and wrote: “My favourite people.”

Karan is a very close to Gauri’s husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

-*-

When Roohi called KJo ‘papa’

Filmmaker Karan Johar was over the moon that his daughter Roohi called him “papa” for the first time.

“She said ‘papa’ It’s time for my mini meltdown,” Karan tweeted on Saturday.

Karan became father to twins Roohi and Yash in February 2017 through surrogacy.

His daughter has been named Roohi – a rearrangement of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash – on Karan’s late father’s name.

–IANS

dc/rb/mr