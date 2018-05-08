Blackwood was a laughing stock before ‘EastEnders’

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Actor Richard Blackwood says he was considered to be a “bit of a laughing stock” before he landed the role of Vincent Hubbard in the hit sitcom “EastEnders”.

The 45-year-old actor played Hubbard for three years until he left the role last month. He is “proud” that he has managed to get his career back on track after he “fell from grace”, reports thesun.co.uk.

“I look at myself now and where I’ve built my name back to, and it allows me to be proud that I came back from a place where my name was blacklisted,” he said.

“People were not booking me for stuff. I was, ‘a bit of a laughing stock at times’, they’d say ‘Richard, is he still around’. So to know that you fell from grace to the point where people are saying, ‘Don’t leave EastEnders,’ and, ‘We’re looking forward to your film’,” he added.

“I’m now glad I went through that because at that time if you said, ‘Do you think Richard’s going to be a star?’ They’d be like, ‘Nah, it’s over,’ and at that time rightly so,” he added.

–IANS

ks/rb