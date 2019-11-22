Blake Lively ‘so high’ in hilarious video after injury

Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Blake Lively has taken a walk down memory lane to recall her freak on-set injury while filming the movie “The Rhythm Section”.

The “Gossip Girl” alum posted an Instagram Story video of her looking high after injuring her hand. She was lying in a hospital bed with a sling around her right arm while Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing” was played in the background, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Lively credited her husband Ryan Reynolds as her bedside DJ.

In the video, she opened her eyes to the head-bopping tune and seemingly gave an approval to the “Deadpool” actor’s music selection as she gave him a wink and flashed a smile.

She captioned the video: “Literally 4 weeks after I said, ‘I’d give my right hand to be in this movie!’ (Good thing no one told me to ‘break a leg’). My husband somehow knew ‘Wild Thing’ would be my version of smelling salts. I’ve never felt so seen. Or high. Also…I have zero recollection of this.”

Lively injured her hand while filming an action sequence for “The Rhythm Section” in December 2017. The filming was temporarily suspended as she underwent a surgery.

Production resumed in January 2018 and the movie is due out in the US on January 21, 2020.

–IANS

dc/vnc