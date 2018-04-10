Blast kills 10 Iraqi mourners

Baghdad, April 12 (IANS) Ten mourners were killed and 14 wounded on Thursday in bomb explosions while they were burying four people killed earlier in the day by the Islamic State in Iraq’s central province of Salahudin, a local official told Xinhua.

The incident took place in the afternoon when roadside bombs detonated near mourners who gathered at the cemetery of Sdeira al-Suflah, a village in east of the town of Shirqat, some 280 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing 10 of them and wounding 14 others, said Ali Dodah, the mayor of Shirqat.

