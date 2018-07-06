Blast levels buildings in US’ Wisconsin

New York, July 11 (IANS) Several buildings were levelled after a gas line exploded in US Wisconsin state leaving many injured, police said.

Several people, including two firefighters and one police officer, were hospitalised after the Sun Prairie city blast on Tuesday that took place around the Main Street, a police officer.

The area was immediately evacuated, Fox News reported.

Videos posted on social media showed fires blazing with smoke hurtling toward the sky alongside a heavy police presence. An eyewitness said his “whole house shook” from the explosion.

