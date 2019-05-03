Blast near Lahore, two cops die

Lahore, May 8 (IANS) At least two policemen were killed in a blast outside Lahores Data Darbar. The Mayo Hospital here confirmed the two deaths to the media and adding that 15 others were injured. Four to five of them are critical.

The blast reportedly occurred near a mobile van of the Pakistan police Elite Force. The toll was expected to rise, Samaa TV said. Rescue teams said some passers-by were injured in the blast as well.

According to DawnNewsTV, the nature of the explosion has not yet been ascertained and a rescue operation was underway.

–IANS

