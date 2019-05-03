Blast outside Sufi shrine in Pakistan, 5 dead

Lahore, May 8 (IANS) At least five people, including three police officials and two civilians, were killed and 24 others injured in an explosion near Data Darbar here in Pakistan on Wednesday, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan confirmed.

According to initial police reports, the explosion, near Gate no. 2 of Data Darbar, was targeted at a police vehicle. The nature of the explosion has not been ascertained yet.

SP (City) Syed Ghazanfar Shah said that eight of those injured in the blast were critical. The wounded have been shifted to the Mayo Hospital, Dawn News reported.

The area was cordoned off and a heavy contingent of the police has been deployed there.

–IANS

in