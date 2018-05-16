Blue Corner notice issued against Delhi ‘godman’: CBI to HC

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday apprised the Delhi High Court that an International Blue Corner Notice has been issued against self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit, who is on the run.

After a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the CBI to trace Dixit as soon as possible, the agency said a Blue Corner notice has been issued to locate, identify or obtain information on Dixit who runs an Ashram where girls were allegedly kept hostage.

Earlier, a look out circular notice was issued against him by the CBI.

When the court was told about the condition of women in the Ashram, it directed to form a committee of members from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to review the mental and physical condition of the victims and listed the matter for further hearing on July 27.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for Rohini-based ashram Adhyatmik threatened to file a defamation case against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal for maligning the image of Dixit and his Ashram.

The court intervened and asked if Dixit is so concerned about his image, why is he running from justice.

In a press statement, Maliwal said: “Baba Dixit is a coward, fraud and hypocrite. He has no respect for law and even after issuing warrants and orders from court, he is not appearing in the court.”

The CBI has registered several cases against Dixit for allegedly keeping many women and minor girls captive at his ashram here.

The Delhi High Court in December 2017 appointed a committee and directed an officer, not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, to inspect the ashram. Maliwal was also asked to accompany the police during the inspection.

The committee had told the court that the girls and women were kept in “unhygienic and animal-like conditions with no privacy even for bathing”.

The court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment.

–IANS

akk-som/him/bg