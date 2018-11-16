Blue Line signal snag derails commuters’ trip home

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Commuters had a terrible time reaching back their homes during evening rush hour on Tuesday when Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, connecting Noida to Dwarka, crawled on and took long halts all along the stretch due to some technical snag.

A commuter told IANS that the metro stopped for about half-an-hour at Sector 15 station and afterwards took a long time reaching each station.

“I boarded the Metro from Noida sector 16 around 9:30 pm. After that, the metro stopped for several minutes at every station and came to a complete halt at Yamuna Bank. It went on like that and stopped for a long time at every station,” Shreya Das, a mediaperson.

She said a more than usual number of people were seen waiting at each metro station.

“Metro services on the Blue line were impacted for some time around 10 p.m. due to a signalling snag. It has been sorted out and the services are being gradually restored,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a statement issued around 11.25 p.m.

According to many other commuters, the trains were hit with the snag at 9.30 p.m.

