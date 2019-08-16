Blue Prism appoints Eric Verniaut as COO

London, Aug 20 (IANS) Britain-based global robotic process automation specialist Blue Prism on Tuesday announced the appointment of Eric Verniaut as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Verniaut comes from SAP. Having driven growth strategies globally within several business units at SAP, Verniaut will focus on fuelling Blue Prism’s global expansion into the North American, European and Asian markets.

He brings to the new role over 30 years of experience in technology, specifically in enterprise software, professional services and solution sales.

“Eric’s appointment is a continuation of Blue Prism’s global growth story,” said CEO Alastair Bathgate.

“The market for RPA (robotic process automation) and automation tools is changing rapidly, and I’m excited to bring Eric on board to architect and drive growth as we adapt and expand in this industry,” Bathgate said.

Verniaut will be responsible for overseeing all Blue Prism’s go-to-market operations, including sales, field marketing, partner management, globalization, customer service and support.

–IANS

gb/bg