BMHRC turned into state-level COVID-19 treatment institute

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) In order to provide better treatment to patients infected with coronavirus, the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) in Madhya Pradesh has been turned into a state-level COVID-19 treatment institute.

Principal Secretary of Health Department Pallavi Jain Govil issued an order on Monday night stating that the novel coronavirus disease has been declared an infectious disease in the state under Section 51 of the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act, 1949.

The BMHRC is a super specialty health institute. It has been marked as a state level COVID-19 treatment institute and patients suffering from coronavirus will only be treated at this hospital, the order said.

The BMHRC was opened in 1998 to give free care to the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

–IANS

