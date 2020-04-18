BMS to observe April 22 as Solidarity Day for Corona Warriors

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), RSS’s trade union, has decided to observe April 22 as ‘Solidarity day’ to extend its support to the Corona Warriors, who are fighting on the frontline against the deadly disease. A 15-minute long detailed plan is being chalked out for the day to be followed by lakhs of its members.

It will start with a one-minute silence to pay tributes to all Medical Personnel who died while treating COVID-19 infected patients. “It can be observed – in houses, Union Offices, workplaces (Lockdown areas), in streets, Junctions, Hospitals, Police Stations, Railway Stations, banks (unrestricted area) but compulsorily maintain social distance. There should not be any mass gathering anywhere,” instructed BMS General Secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay, in a note to its members.

The RSS-backed trade union has also asked members to display banners, posters, badges, or simply carry placards at their houses, Union offices, workplaces & on parking Vehicles, to show support, instruct BMS.

At a time more and more doctors and medical staff have been victims of violence, BMS has told all its members across India to felicitate Corona Warriors, wherever possible.

It has elaborated that doctors, paramedical staff, 108 Ambulance workers; ASHA & Aanganwadi workers, sanitary workers, Police Personnel, Bank employees, Railway Trackmen and all other people engaged in maintaining Essential services should be considered as Corona Warriors.

The event will conclude by singing the National Anthem, “to express Nation’s collective support”, the BMS has noted.

BMS has directed all its affiliated Unions throughout the country, to contact all their members and request them to participate in paying homage to the deceased. It has also appealed to all the other Unions and organizations, regardless of their ideological differences to join in, on April 22.

Upadhyay said, “The world is passing through a huge crisis; we are losing thousands of human lives every day due to the COVID-19 virus. India has shown a remarkable resistance.”

The Union which has often found itself up against the BJP government at Centre, backed the Modi government’s decision to extend the lockdown further to May 3, in a bid to arrest the spread of the virus.

