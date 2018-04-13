BMW India launches third generation of SUV X3

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Luxury car manufacturer BMW India on Thursday launched the third generation of SUV — X3 — available in ‘Expedition’ and ‘Luxury Line’ design scheme priced at Rs 49.99 lakh to Rs 56.70 lakh respectively.

According to the company, the locally-produced diesel variant is “now available” at its dealerships, while the petrol powered version will be launched later in 2018.

“Practical both on and off road, the all-new BMW X3 is fully equipped for the most diverse driving demands, combining everything you need for wherever your day takes you,” said BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.

