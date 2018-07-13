BMW Motorrad India launches two bikes in sub-500 cc segment

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) BMW Motorrad India on Wednesday launched two new bikes — G 310 R and G 310 GS — in the sub-500 cc segment.

The G 310 R has been priced at Rs 2.99 lakh and G 310 GS at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the company, both the bikes have been developed in Munich, Germany and will be produced in Hosur, India in cooperation with TVS Motor Company.

BMW Group India’s President Vikram Pawah said: “BMW Motorrad has brought the world’s finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts within a short span of time.”

“The all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS will captivate the fast growing sub-500 cc segment and bring new customer groups to the world of BMW Motorrad.”

