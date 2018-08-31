Boat capsizes in Brahmaputra, many missing

Guwahati, Sep 5 (IANS) Many passengers on board a boat were reported missing on Wednesday after it capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

The Kamrup Metro district administration confirmed the incident but could not say if anyone had died. A search operation was on.

Witnesses said they saw several passengers from the ferry trying to swim to the shore.

According to one account, there were about 60 people on the boat including some children and women. The vessel was also transporting some motorcycles.

The boat was on its way to Madhyam Khanda in North Guwahati from Guwahati.

The Brahmaputra is in spate due to monsoon rains in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

–IANS

ah/mr